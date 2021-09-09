Gyamfi, who is currently the deputy skipper of Kotoko, paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Goaso on Monday.
Emmanuel Gyamfi: Kotoko star gifted plot of land by Omanhene of Goaso
The Omanhene of Goaso Traditional Area has gifted a plot of land to Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi. Nana Kwasi Bosompra I said the footballer has uplifted the Ahafo region by performing creditably for the Porcupine Warriors.
The 26-year-old winger went ahead to present a customised Kotoko jersey to Nana Kwasi Bosompra I.
On his part, the Chief blessed Gyamfi and announced that he has gifted him a plot of land to build on in the community.
“Gyamfi hails from Ahafo and he has taken us far. I will urge him to do more than he did last season for Asante Kotoko,” the Chief said, as quoted by Footballmadeinghana.
“It’s our prayer that he gets an injury-free season to be able to perform more than last season. I know he’ll not disgrace.”
The Omanhene added: “He has to build here. So, I have given him a plot of land to build his dreamland on it. I will urge him to start building now with the little he gets.
“We’re doing this to encourage all people from this area to perform well in every profession they find themselves in.”
Gyamfi played a key role as Kotoko finished second in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.
