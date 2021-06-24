Super Clash: In-form Emmanuel Gyamfi to feature against Hearts despite misconduct charge

The 26-year-old was captured on camera stepping on the foot of Andy Akpe during an off-the-ball incident in Kotoko’s 3-2 win over Inter Allies last week.
Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi will be eligible to play against Hearts of Oak despite facing a misconduct charge.
Gyamfi was subsequently charged with misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
Gyamfi was subsequently charged with misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
This meant he risked missing his side’s big game against bitter rivals Hearts, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 27, 2021.
However, the latest update is that Gyamfi is eligible to play against the Phobians after Kotoko requested a personal hearing on his charge.
Meanwhile, the Disciplinary Committee’s next convention date is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021, which all but makes the winger available for selection against Hearts.
The Porcupine Warriors are currently locked in a tough title race with their rivals, making Sunday’s showdown a title decider.
Kotoko moved three points clear of Hearts at the top of the Ghana Premier League after recording a 2-1 win over Karela United on Wednesday.
Mariano Barreto’s side needed goals from Gyamfi and Fabio Gama to down their opponents at the Len Clay Stadium, with Diawisie Taylor grabbing Karela’s consolation goal.
However, Hearts could reclaim top spot if they also win their game against Legon Cities on Thursday.
