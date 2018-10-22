Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Emmanuel Tagoe outclasses Paulus Moses to win WBO Africa lightweight title

  • Published:
Emmanuel Tagoe outclasses Paulus Moses to win WBO Africa lightweight title play

Emmanuel Tagoe outclasses Paulus Moses to win WBO Africa lightweight title

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe of Ghana did not need to exert any sweat to outpoint Namibia's former world champion, Paulus Moses, winning every round in Accra on Saturday night to annex the WBO Africa lightweight title on unanimous points for the 29th straight victory of his now 14-plus years professional career.

Tagoe, until recently the IBO lightweight champion controlled the fight all night and maintaned the upperhand throughout even though he didn't need to do much work himself against a rather unimprresive Moses, in the end the verdict of the three ringside judges said it all, 120-110, 120-109, 120-109 it read at the end of a pulsating main event of Asamoah Gyan Fight Night 1 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in the Ghanaian capital.

It ensured Tagoe, managed and promoted by Ghana national football team captain, Asamoah Gyan, improved his career record to 29-1, 14 KOs and scaled the first hurdle of his agenda to win the WBO world title currently in the grasp of Jose Pedraza, the Puerto Rican who incidentally conquered Mexico's Raymundo Beltran in August to win his second world title. Beltran had defeated Paulus Moses (falls to 40-5, 25 KOs) back in February to claim the then vacant title himself and now the 40 year old Namibian who won the WBA lightweight world title way back in 2009, is calling it quits following the defeat to Tagoe.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Tagoe, he is a good boxer and let me reveal this secret, this was my last fight. You know I'm 40 years old now and I was two times a world champion so I think I did a lot with my life. Now I hand the baton over to Emmanuel Tagoe so congratulations and keep Africa's flag up," a very candid Moses explained at ringside post-fight.

Tagoe who had former teammates of Asamoah Gyan in the national team, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston and Godwin Attram showing up to celebrate with him in the ring, was equally gracious in hailing the great career Paulus has had and accepted the challenge to climb higher in pursuit of world championship glory for himself, his manageent and country.

"First of all, let me give thanks to God almighty for this good victory he has given me. I'm also grateful to Ghanaians for their support and I dedicate this title to them because before the fight, I promised to win for them because I realised Ghanaians love me. They saw that I had talent that I was joking with and they spoke about it that they didn't like it and it motivated me to work harder," the Ghanaian nicknamed Game Boy told ring announcer, Mohammed Amin Lamptey.

"Let me also express my appreciation for the effort of my opponent, Paulus Moses because he is a 2-time world champion who gave me a chance and to my coach, Adama Addy I've already submitted myself to listen to everything he says because he's a 2-time world champion coach and he should guide me with his good work for us to show to Ghanaians that getting him to work with me is like winning the lottery," Tagoe said.

 

In other exciting fights on the undercard of the maiden Asamoah Gyan Fight Night, Robert 'Stopper' Quaye lived up to his name by inflicting severe punishment on the man ironically nicknamed 'Punisher,' Kpakpo Allotey before stopping him in round 9 of their Ghana super lightweight title clash to improve his perfect career record to 16-0, 13 KOs whilst Allotey suffers the first defeat of his career and falls to 12-1, 9 KOs.

 

Elsewhere, Sheriff 'One Time'  Quaye claimed a split points decision, 115-111, 113-115, 115-114 over Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah to successfully defend his Ghana lightweight title, Raphael Kwabena King stopped Abdul Aziz Quartey in round 5 of their welterweight contest scheduled for 10, Ofei Dodoo earned a third round TKO victory over Ishmael Aryeetey at lightweight, Michael Pappoe beat Malik Jabir on unanimous points after 6 rounds of super featherweight action whilst debutant John Laryea, who signed officially into management with BabyJet Promotions less thank a week ago, scored a knockout win over namesake, David Laryea.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah Gyan I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah Gyan
Football: Spartak sack coach Carrera after Arsenal Tula defeat Football Spartak sack coach Carrera after Arsenal Tula defeat
Football: CAF history seekers Primeiro hold slim advantage Football CAF history seekers Primeiro hold slim advantage
Football: Bolt 'offered cut-price deal' in Australia - media Football Bolt 'offered cut-price deal' in Australia - media
Football: Lopetegui on the brink as Madrid seek morale-boosting win over Plzen Football Lopetegui on the brink as Madrid seek morale-boosting win over Plzen
Football: Loud and clear: English teen stars Sancho, Nelson shine in Germany Football Loud and clear: English teen stars Sancho, Nelson shine in Germany

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will missbullet
2 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi...bullet
3 Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media kingbullet
4 Football Ronaldo celebrates landmark goal but Juve's perfect run...bullet
5 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to hit 400 goals in...bullet
6 Football Chelsea v Man United: 3 things we learnedbullet
7 Stephen Appiah’s goal features in UEFA Champions League...bullet
8 Football Barca victory tarnished as injured Messi set to...bullet
9 Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo Kantebullet
10 Football Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoilsbullet

Top Videos

1 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
4 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
7 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
8 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo got a hero's welcome when he returned to Old Trafford with Real Madrid in 2013
Football Return of a hungry Ronaldo worrying for Manchester United
Lewandowski netted twice at the weekend to end a five-game winless streak
Football Bayern head to AEK buoyed by 'liberating' victory
Wayne Rooney opened the scoring in the eighth minute, then converted from the penalty spot in the 74th minute to set up DC United's win over New York City FC
Football Rooney brace propels D.C. into MLS Cup playoffs, Galaxy stay alive
Patrick Vieira is struggling to get his Nice side scoring goals in Ligue 1
Football Vieira's Nice continue to struggle with Marseille loss
X
Advertisement