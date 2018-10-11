Pulse.com.gh logo
Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’


The Levante attacker is indeed enjoying life with the Black Stars

  Published: , Refreshed:

Emmanuel Boateng demonstrated his dancing skills as he jammed to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Amount’ in the camp of the Black Stars.

The video of the Black Stars attacker has gone viral in the heat of the diss song released by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie on Shatta Wale to hit back at the dancehall artiste who has been lashing out at him lately.

Emmanuel Boateng made the headlines after he scored a hat-trick against Barcelona to end the unbeaten run of the Catalans last season and became the first Ghanaian to achieve that feat in the La Liga.

On 30 May 2018 he made his senior appearance for the Black Stars against Japan. He marked his debut with a goal when he scored a penalty in the 51st minute of the game.

He is currently with the Black Stars as they prepare to face Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

