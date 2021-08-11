England add Mahmood to Test squad after Broad injury scare

Mahmood's call-up came with veteran paceman Broad facing a scan on a calf injury which threatens to rule him out of the second of a five-match series starting on Thursday.

Broad missed Tuesday's net session at Lord's after discomfort in his calf during the warm-ups and will be assessed by medics before a decision is made over his availability for what would be his 150th Test.

Mahmood, 24, is uncapped at Test level but was named man of the series during the recent one-day internationals against Pakistan.

He is the second additional call-up to the England squad following the inclusion of off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali.