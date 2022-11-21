Video: England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

According to them, they followed the Qatari guys to their home and it turned out that their claims were true.

Alex told talkSPORT: “We were just having a good time, having a mooch, getting our bearings right and the set-up’s spot on. We’ve been enjoying ourselves.”

“We were on a hunt for some beers and they said ‘We’ll sort beers’, so we jumped into the back of his Toyota Land Cruiser, ended up in a big palace. We were in the back and he showed us monkeys, his exotic birds, it was nuts.”

John added: “Last night we met one of the Sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace and he showed us, he had lions and everything.

“They’ve made us so welcome and look around you, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

A threat from FIFA to book any player who wears the 'OneLove' armband at the Qatar 2022 World Cup has forced Harry Kane and other captains to abandon the protest.

The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands and Switzerland had planned to wear multicoloured armbands in protest of the treatment of LGBTQ communities in Qatar.