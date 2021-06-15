RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

England lose reserve goalkeeper Henderson to injury

Dean Henderson (right) has been ruled out of England's Euro 2020 campaign due to injury

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been forced to withdraw from England's Euro 2020 squad due to a hip injury, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.

Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United will take his place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

"The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021/22 season," the FA said in a statement.

"Ramsdale was originally a member of Gareth Southgate's pre-tournament group in Middlesbrough, having played for England at this year's UEFA U-21 Euro in Slovenia in March.

"The Sheffield United player, a 2017 UEFA U-19 Euro winner, will now follow standard Covid-19 testing protocol before entering the camp."

Ramsdale, 23, who is uncapped at senior level, joins fellow goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone in the squad.

