England submit bid for 2021 Women's Euros

England's Football Association submitted a bid to host the women's 2021 European Championships on Wednesday with Wembley earmarked for the final.

The deadline for bids is Friday and England is expected to face competition from Austria and Hungary when the decision is made by UEFA's executive committee on December 3.

Wembley, which will host the final of the men's Euro 2020, is one of eight proposed venues across the country.

Brighton's AMEX Stadium, Milton Keynes' Stadium MK, the Manchester City Academy Stadium, Meadow Lane in Nottingham, Peterborough's ABAX Stadium, Rotherham's New York Stadium and Sheffield's Bramall Lane would also host matches.

"Our aim is to make UEFA Women's Euro 2021 the biggest and best showcase for women's football ever seen in Europe," said FA chief executive Martin Glenn in a statement.

"We have not only the ambition, but the tournament-hosting experience, infrastructure and incredible spectator demand to ensure we would deliver a truly memorable tournament."