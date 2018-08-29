Pulse.com.gh logo
England submit bid for 2021 Women's Euros


England's Football Association submitted a bid to host the women's 2021 European Championships on Wednesday with Wembley earmarked for the final.

(AFP)

The deadline for bids is Friday and England is expected to face competition from Austria and Hungary when the decision is made by UEFA's executive committee on December 3.

Wembley, which will host the final of the men's Euro 2020, is one of eight proposed venues across the country.

Brighton's AMEX Stadium, Milton Keynes' Stadium MK, the Manchester City Academy Stadium, Meadow Lane in Nottingham, Peterborough's ABAX Stadium, Rotherham's New York Stadium and Sheffield's Bramall Lane would also host matches.

"Our aim is to make UEFA Women's Euro 2021 the biggest and best showcase for women's football ever seen in Europe," said FA chief executive Martin Glenn in a statement.

"We have not only the ambition, but the tournament-hosting experience, infrastructure and incredible spectator demand to ensure we would deliver a truly memorable tournament."

Profile All you need to know about Ed Woodward, Man United's Executive Vice-Chairman
Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Portugal's next two internationals to focus on Juventus.
Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus on Juventus - reports
Loris Karius arriving at Besiktas for his two-year loan
Football Excited Karius says Besiktas right move for 'next career step'
Udinese's Italian midfielder Rolando Mandragora slapped with one-match ban for blasphemy.
Football Italy midfielder Mandragora banned for blasphemy