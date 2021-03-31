England take command of World Cup group with Poland win

Szczesny made a fine save from a powerful Kane shot as England tried to turn the screw but for all their dominance, they were forced to settle for a 1-0 lead at the break.

The home side were in control at the start of the second half but failed to create clear openings and the visitors equalised against the run of play as Stones was caught in possession.

The City defender, who has been in fine form this season, was in no danger when he received the ball on the right side of the England penalty area but Brighton's Moder robbed him and lashed home after collecting an Arkadiusz Milik return pass.

Milik headed wide when presented with a chance as England struggled to recapture their earlier rhythm against their galvanised opponents.

England huffed and puffed but Southgate stayed patient, refusing to turn to the substitutes' bench and was rewarded by Maguire's late goal.