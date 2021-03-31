England take command of World Cup group with Poland win

The visitors, who have not beaten England since 1973, were missing injured Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski and were depleted following a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.
England made just one change from the side that started Sunday's match in Tirana, with Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell coming in for Manchester United's Luke Shaw.
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden headed over from a Chilwell cross early in the game as the hosts started on the front foot.
England took the lead their football deserved in the 19th minute after Raheem Sterling charged into the box and was upended by Barnsley defender Michal Helik.
Kane smashed the spot-kick down the middle, giving Wojciech Szczesny no chance.
The goal forced Poland to be more proactive but Sterling continued to look dangerous on the left side of the England attack, nearly setting up Foden and then going on a slaloming run into the opposition penalty area.