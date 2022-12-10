England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe, Les Bleus

The Three Lions will have their hands full later tonight when they go head-to-head with holders France in the third quarter-final clash.

Gareth Southgate's men will come into this encounter in superb shape and full of confidence after a brilliant performance the last time.

England breezed into the last eight following an excellent 3-0 defeat of African champions Senegal in the round of 16.

But they will face defending champions France next as they look to reach the last four for the second consecutive time.

For France, they are looking to make further history after becoming the first Champions since 1994 to make it out of the group stage.

Les Bleus defeated fellow Europeans Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash against England.

Superstar Kylian Mbappe netted a brace in that game while Olivier Giroud scored a historic goal to become France's all-time top scorer.

Both forwards, who have a formidable understanding, will be looking to combine effectively once again to shoot down England when they step into the Al Bayt Stadium tonight.

Head-to-Head

These two will rekindle a rivalry that dates back decades ago when they lock horns in this tantalising tie.

Both nations will battle each other for the 32nd time later today, with the Three Lions having the better head-to-head record.

In the previous 31 matches, England has won 17 matches compared to nine for France while five of the games ended in draws.

But the latest meeting between these two nations produced five goals as France edged their neighbours 3-2 in an international friendly back in June 2017.

At the World Cup proper, England and France will face off for the third time, again, the Three Lions have the edge in the previous two, with two victories.

Players to Watch out for

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been superb for the Lions in Qatar having scored three goals in three matches. He will be one player who could make a difference again for England alongside captain Harry Kane, who seems to be enjoying his role as a playmaker.

Kylian Mbappe remains the talisman for Les Bleus and will lead the defending champions alongside Giroud.

The conversations have been around the PSG star, who has scored five goals in four matches so far in Qatar.

Probable Team News

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Kane, Foden.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Prediction

This is a difficult game to call, the head-to-head says the Three Lions will take this one but France is no pushover, especially with Mbappe.

FT: England 1-1 France

Key Stats