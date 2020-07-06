Otim, 24 is a former player of Nottingham Forest in England and a final year student of Xavier University in the United States.

Local reports say Derrick Otim drowned and passed away in Lake Keowee in South Carolina.

An ex-playing mate of Derrick Ottim Kwame Thomas in a tweet has confirmed the death of his of the former.

Thomas tweeted ”R.I.P brother, growing up was always the benchmark of where we all tried to get to. But forgetting football the most gentle + kind human being there is! Prayers up for you and your family at this devastating time #DerrickOtim,”

Born on March 21, 1996, Otim was an attacking midfielder with a massive goal scoring threat from anywhere thanks to a good right foot. Lethal from outside the box or inside, he was accurate if given a glimmer of space. He also had good ball control and good strength to hold off defenders to get forward into the box and finish.

Tributes have been paid to the star player by Nottingham Forest FC and teammates, describing him as a 'top lad' who 'always brought a smile to everyone's faces'.

Nottingham Forest FC has posted a tribute to the player, saying: 'Rest in peace, Derrick.

"NFFC are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Derrick Otim. The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to his friends and family at this tragic time.'

Otim's former teammate, Matty Cash, tweeted in tribute: 'RIP del, can't believe I'm writing this.

'Such a top lad who always brought a smile to everyone's face when around him.'

Nottingham Forest Women's FC player Alana Crawford also paid tribute to the player, writing on social media: "Life is so cruel. What a lovely soul you were. Everyone who knew you was so lucky to have known someone as lovely as you.

"There are literally no words. Rest in peace.'

Fans have also paid tribute to the player, with one writing: "He was such a funny and happy lad! It's devastating news."

A second said: "Devastated to hear of the passing of Derrick Otim. A wonderfully talented footballer and an incredible human being. Life can be unbearably cruel.'

And a third wrote: "My heart is breaking Dez... For you, for your family and all your many many friends.

"A smile that could light up any room. A personality that no-one could pick faults with. The kindest most gentle soul I ever had the pleasure of meeting.

"Rest easy my wonderful friend."