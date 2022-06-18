English Premier League trio headline 2022 Ghana Football Awards nominees

Deputy Ghana captain and Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey of Leicester City and Mohammed Salisu of Southampton are three of the five players shortlisted for the Ghana Football of the Year category this term.

The other two players are France-based Alexander Djiku and Jojo Wollacott who plays in the English lower division.

The five players will battle it out to be crowned the Ghana Footballer of the Year with the winner succeeding Andre Ayew who won the award last year.

The Ghana Football Awards scheme which has become the most coveted in the football space celebrates footballers who have done great exploits within the year under review.

These players are celebrated in grandeur style at the football awards which come off every July.

This year's event will take place at the Grande Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

While the Football of the Year is the icing on the cake, other exciting categories include the Home-based Footballer of the Year which honours Ghanaians and foreigners who play in the domestic league.

This season, league winners Asante Kotoko have two players Imoro Ibrahim and Franck Embella Etouga, in the reckoning for that award. They must beat off competition from Yaw Annor of Ashgold and Agustine Okrah of Bechem United for the award.

There is also the Female Football of the Year, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year among others.

The July 2 awards night will see a mixture of heavyweight personalities in the football and showbiz industry gathering for one of the most anticipated nights in the country.

2022 GHANA FOOTBALL AWARDS NOMINESS

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Thomas Partey

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Jojo Wollacott

Mohammed Salisu

HOME-BASED FOOTBALL OF THE YEAR

Augustine Okrah

Yaw Annor

Franck Etouga

Imoro Ibrahim

FOREIGN-BASED FOOTBALL OF THE YEAR

Thomas Partey

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Mohammed Salisu

ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD

Felix Afena-Gyan

Princess Owusu

Clinton Dodoo

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Jojo Wollacott

Danlad Ibrahim

Iddrisu Abdulai

MENS COACH OF THE YEAR

Prosper N. Ogum

Kisim Mingle

Henry Wellington

WOMEN’S TEAM COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Nana Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)

Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)

Ben Fokuo

WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Spain

Stella Nyamekye - Dreamz Ladies

Princess Owusu - Fabulous Ladies

FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies

Ridge City

MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Asante Kotoko

Bechem United

Samatex

BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL

Mohammed Salah

Sadio Mane

Victor Osimhen

BEST GHANAINA CLUB CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah (Kotoko)

Kingsley Owusu Achiaw (Bechem United)

Richard Duah Nsenkyire ( Samatex)

MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak

Cheetah FC

GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL KING

*Yet to be decided

SPECIAL FAN(S) OF THE YEAR

Porcupine Tertiary

Die Hard

Ghana Supporters Union

Obour

THUMPS UP AWARD

To be unveiled on the day

LIVING LEGEND AWARD

To be unveiled on the day

GOAL OF THE SEASON