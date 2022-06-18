This was revealed during the Nominees' Announcement conducted on Joy Prime on Multi TV this morning, Friday, June 17, 2022.
English Premier League trio headline 2022 Ghana Football Awards nominees
Three Ghanaian players who ply their trade in the English Premier League have been nominated for the flagship prize in this year's Ghana Football Awards.
Deputy Ghana captain and Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey of Leicester City and Mohammed Salisu of Southampton are three of the five players shortlisted for the Ghana Football of the Year category this term.
The other two players are France-based Alexander Djiku and Jojo Wollacott who plays in the English lower division.
The five players will battle it out to be crowned the Ghana Footballer of the Year with the winner succeeding Andre Ayew who won the award last year.
The Ghana Football Awards scheme which has become the most coveted in the football space celebrates footballers who have done great exploits within the year under review.
These players are celebrated in grandeur style at the football awards which come off every July.
This year's event will take place at the Grande Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
While the Football of the Year is the icing on the cake, other exciting categories include the Home-based Footballer of the Year which honours Ghanaians and foreigners who play in the domestic league.
This season, league winners Asante Kotoko have two players Imoro Ibrahim and Franck Embella Etouga, in the reckoning for that award. They must beat off competition from Yaw Annor of Ashgold and Agustine Okrah of Bechem United for the award.
There is also the Female Football of the Year, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year among others.
The July 2 awards night will see a mixture of heavyweight personalities in the football and showbiz industry gathering for one of the most anticipated nights in the country.
2022 GHANA FOOTBALL AWARDS NOMINESS
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
Thomas Partey
Alexander Djiku
Daniel Amartey
Jojo Wollacott
Mohammed Salisu
HOME-BASED FOOTBALL OF THE YEAR
Augustine Okrah
Yaw Annor
Franck Etouga
Imoro Ibrahim
FOREIGN-BASED FOOTBALL OF THE YEAR
Thomas Partey
Alexander Djiku
Daniel Amartey
Mohammed Salisu
ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD
Felix Afena-Gyan
Princess Owusu
Clinton Dodoo
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Jojo Wollacott
Danlad Ibrahim
Iddrisu Abdulai
MENS COACH OF THE YEAR
Prosper N. Ogum
Kisim Mingle
Henry Wellington
WOMEN’S TEAM COACH OF THE YEAR
Joe Nana Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)
Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)
Ben Fokuo
WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Spain
Stella Nyamekye - Dreamz Ladies
Princess Owusu - Fabulous Ladies
FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Hasaacas Ladies
Ridge City
MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Asante Kotoko
Bechem United
Samatex
BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL
Mohammed Salah
Sadio Mane
Victor Osimhen
BEST GHANAINA CLUB CEO
Nana Yaw Amponsah (Kotoko)
Kingsley Owusu Achiaw (Bechem United)
Richard Duah Nsenkyire ( Samatex)
MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Dreams FC
Asante Kotoko
Legon Cities
Hearts of Oak
Cheetah FC
GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL KING
*Yet to be decided
SPECIAL FAN(S) OF THE YEAR
Porcupine Tertiary
Die Hard
Ghana Supporters Union
Obour
THUMPS UP AWARD
To be unveiled on the day
LIVING LEGEND AWARD
To be unveiled on the day
GOAL OF THE SEASON
To be decided on the day
