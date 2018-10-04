Eric Ayiah named among 60 best youngsters in the world

news

Exactly a year today former Black Starlets skipper Eric Ayiah was named as one of the finest young talents in the world.

He was in the same bracket with Brazalian Vinicius Júnior who was sold to Real Madrid for €45m – the second most expensive Brazilian transfer of all-time, behind Neymar

Mali's Hadji Dramé, who was at the time playing for Yeelen Olympique de Bamako was another African player in the list.

This is how the Guardian News Paper described Eric Ayiah: ''After dominating the competition in the early 1990s, Ghana have qualified for the under-17 World Cup for the first time since 2007 and that is down in no small part to their captain.

''Ayiah got four goals to finish as joint top scorer in the African championship that determined which countries would be in India this month, with Porto among the sides linked with him.

''A move to Europe has failed to materialise but that is likely to change if the forward who came through the Charity Stars youth set-up and is blessed with strength and lightning pace can find his goalscoring boots once more.

''Asked why he favours the No6 shirt for club and country, Ayiah explained: "I’m a striker but I love the No6 jersey because I was born on March 6, 2000 and it is also the Independence Day of Ghana.''

Eric Ayiah is currently plying his trade in France with the junior team of AS Monaco.