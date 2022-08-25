'We are United, thank you' - Eric Bailly pens emotional letter to United

Bailly has joined French side Marseille on a season-long loan transfer from United until the summer of 2023.

The Ligue 1 outfit is obligated to make the move a permanent one if the Ivorian defender helps the club to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Bailly has left United after finding game time difficult to come by at the club and has made only 57 appearancs for the Reds since 2018 due to injuries.

He dropped down the pecking order with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof ahead of him.

Bailly thanks United for making his dream come true

The 28-year-old has left Old Trafford after six years at Manchester United.

He joined the club in the summer of 2016 from La Liga Villarreal.

Speaking on his latest move, the Ivorian International thanked United for making his dream come true and promised to share the club values.

"For six years, this club has been my home," he stated on a post on his Instagram account. "The club has inspired me to keep striving to be the best player I can be."

"I want to thank the club for making one of my dreams come true and most of all, I want to the teammates with whom I have shared a dressing room and all the professional I have met. We are United."

"I promise I will support and wear the badge while sharing the values that a top club like Manchester United has shown me."