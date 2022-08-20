Eric Esso joins Hearts of Oak from Ashantigold

In the last two seasons, Eric Esso has been playing for Ashantigold SC and managed to make a name for himself.

The MTN FA Cup winners took to their official social media platforms to confirm the news:

"We are happy to announce the signing of our latest addition to the Phobia squad. Welcome, Eric Esso,"

Esso will soon join the team's preseason which is been held in Accra.

Hearts have been active in the transfer market this off season as they have also signed Camerounian striker Junior Kaaba.

In a post on Twitter, Hearts said the player has had a successful medical and officially joined the club until 2024.

“Junior Kaaba finally joins the Phobia family. He puts pen to paper after a successful medical,” the club said.

“He signed a 2-year agreement with Accra Hearts of Oak and we are glad he will join the rest of the team as we prepare for the CAF competition and the GPL.”