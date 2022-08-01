Why Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United to coach Ronaldo, others

The South African football legend was announced as the latest addition by the Dutchman just before his home debut in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Pulse Nigeria

Benni has since been confirmed as a first team coach at the club as Ten Hag looks to restore United's glory days.

The life-long United fan was added by Ten Hag in a bid to have another experienced and different voice in the team.

Twitter

On the decision, the former Ajax Amsterdam boss explains;

"There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill," he said, according to a statement on the club's website.

"Someone with a different voice and Benni is that one. He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well."

More on Benni's role

Ten Hag didn't stop there, the 52-year-old explained in more details what can be expected from the former Blackburn star.

AFP

"He will focus on the positioning and attacking," Ten Hag added.

"I'm not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic."

Benni's brief

McCarthy left his post as AmaZulu head coach in March after guiding the South African team to a record second position in the league.

In 2020/21, he was named the South African Premier League's Coach of the Season.

The 44-year-old also represented Ten Hag's former club, Ajax, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United during his accomplished career.