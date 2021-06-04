Fans in awe as Essien and Appiah feast in chop bar

Despite making millions from their football careers, Essien and Appiah live very modest lifestyles in Ghana.

This particular attribute left many of their fans in awe when they saw the former Black Stars duo eating at a chop bar.

Beneath the said post, some commended the pair while others even as went as far as asking for the name of the food joint.

Essien is currently pursuing a career in coaching, having joined the coaching staff of Danish side Nordsjaelland last year.

The 38-year-old enjoyed an incredible career, which saw him win it all at Chelsea, including multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Appiah officially retired in 2015 but has been involved in various roles, including becoming team manager of the Black Stars under Kwasi Appiah.

The duo played together for many years and were key members of the Ghana team that qualified the country to its first-ever World Cup in 2006.