Essien’s new job is to read out words requested by his fans and other footballer and ex-actors of the sports play similar role.

The talent list includes actors, YouTubers, models and footballers such as Gabriel Agbonlahor, Jermaine Pennant and ex-Villa man Carlton Cole.

While Michael Essien charges $100, former footballer Agbonlahor charges around £23 and $30.

The 36-year-old midfielder has been without a club since his contract with Persib Bandung was cancelled last season.

Michael Essien is a well experienced footballer, having had stints with clubs such as Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Panathinaikos, etc.