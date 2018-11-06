Pulse.com.gh logo
Michael Essien’s ex-girlfriend Princess Shyngle lashes out at midfielder’s wife

According to Ghanasoccernet Michael Essien’s wife packed out of their matrimonial home after news reports popped up that he dated Gambian actress Princess Shyngle.

Princess Shyngle has allegedly launched an attack on wife of Michael Essien,  Akosua Puni, after the latter reportedly left her matrimonial home due to the midfielder’s previous love affair, with the actress.

Ghanasoccernet in a previous report indicated that Akosua Puni, wife of Michael Essien left her matrimonial home after Gambian actress Shyngle in an interview on the Delay show disclosed that he once dated the former Black Stars midfielder, but ended the relationship after she discovered the former Chelsea midfielder was married.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

According to Ghanasoccernet that has created tension in Essien’s marriage and Akosua Puni is even allegedly contemplating having a break, but the family of Essien came out to rubbish the report.

However, Ghanasoccernet who broke the story that Puni packed out of her matrimonial home has attributed an Instagram post by Shyngle throwing shade at the wife of his ex-boyfriend to the former.

“If you leave your husband’s house because he’s still in love with his ex and can’t let her go then you should definitely receive the dumbest wife of the year award," she said

"We all know that one ex that just keeps getting finer and FINER… it’s me, I’m that ex."

Essien is currently married to Ghanaian entrepreneur Akosua Puni.

He has announced his retirement from international football.

