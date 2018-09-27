Pulse.com.gh logo
Michael Essien shows Paul Pogba the best way to deal with Mourinho


The former Ghanaian midfielder has jumped into the Jose Mourinho-Paul Pogba row.

  • Published:
Essien shows Paul Pogba the best way to deal with Mourinho play

Michael Essien in an Instagram post has told Paul Pogba how to relate with Jose Mourinho in order to have a fruitful relationship.

Jose Mourinho was involved in a bust-up with Paul Pogba on Wednesday at training ground, after the Portuguese manager questioned the France international why he posted a picture depicting he was celebrating over Manchester United’s home defeat against Derby County, hours after the Red Devil’s elimination from Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Jose Mourinho had earlier announced his decision to strip Paul Pogba of his captaincy role at Manchester United after the ex-Juventus midfielder publicly criticized Manchester United style of play in their 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Michael Essien who was one of Jose Mourinho’s trusted players at Chelsea took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of him and his ex-manager.

The Ghanaian midfielder wrote besides the picture that “Throwback pic though You just have to listen when the Master is talking. I understand 1 v 1 i get it boss.”

Jose Mourinho signed Paul Pogba for a 24.5 million pound club record fee in 2005 from Olypique Lyon in the French Ligue 1 and he handed him a loan spell at Real Madrid in the 2012-13 season.

There is tension mounting in the dressing room of Chelsea as some players have taken sides.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

