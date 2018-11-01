Essien still married to Akosua Puni – Family denies divorce reports

news

Reports that Micheal Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni, have divorced is false, family of the footballer has boldly stated.

The Ghana international has been in the spotlight in the last few days following reports that his marriage has ended on the rocks.

There were earlier claims that Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni, were having problems, but reports circulating in the local media on Wednesday suggested the pair had finally divorced.

It was claimed that Akosua Puni left her matrimonial home after growing tired of her husband’s cheating nature.

However, a family member has denied the reports insisting their relative is still married to his wife.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that a family source confirmed that reports of any divorce are false and only “figments of people’s imagination”.

Essien has been without a club since being released by Indonesian side Persib Bandung earlier this year.

The former AC Milan midfielder recently revealed that he will not retire anytime soon and is currently training with the Chelsea reserve team to maintain his fitness.