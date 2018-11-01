Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Essien still married to Akosua Puni – Family denies divorce reports

A family source confirmed that reports of any divorce are false and only “figments of people’s imagination”.

  • Published:
play

Reports that Micheal Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni, have divorced is false, family of the footballer has boldly stated.

The Ghana international has been in the spotlight in the last few days following reports that his marriage has ended on the rocks.

READ ALSO: Kweku Baako: FIFA’s lifetime ban for Kwesi Nyantakyi is too harsh

There were earlier claims that Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni, were having problems, but reports circulating in the local media on Wednesday suggested the pair had finally divorced.

Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni play

Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni

 

It was claimed that Akosua Puni left her matrimonial home after growing tired of her husband’s cheating nature.

However, a family member has denied the reports insisting their relative is still married to his wife.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that a family source confirmed that reports of any divorce are false and only “figments of people’s imagination”.

READ ALSO: Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

Essien has been without a club since being released by Indonesian side Persib Bandung earlier this year.

The former AC Milan midfielder recently revealed that he will not retire anytime soon and is currently training with the Chelsea reserve team to maintain his fitness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Gyan speaks for the first time since divorce reports; says nothing can break him Gyan speaks for the first time since divorce reports; says nothing can break him
Football: Brazil's Tardelli gets ban for rubbing face during China anthem Football Brazil's Tardelli gets ban for rubbing face during China anthem
Football: VAR to be used in CAF Champions League final for first time Football VAR to be used in CAF Champions League final for first time
Football: Ex-Arsenal chief uses power of football in prison to cut re-offending rates Football Ex-Arsenal chief uses power of football in prison to cut re-offending rates
Football: Juve officially sever CEO Marotta's contract Football Juve officially sever CEO Marotta's contract
Asamoah Gyan scores first goal of the season for Kayserispor Asamoah Gyan scores first goal of the season for Kayserispor

Recommended Videos

Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier
Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA



Top Articles

1 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wifebullet
2 Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his divorcebullet
3 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
4 Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity testbullet
5 5 times Asamoah Gyan’s wife and kids slayedbullet
6 Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reportsbullet
7 How Ghanaians reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban...bullet
8 Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes awaybullet
9 Daniel Amartey walks on crutches to pay tribute to late...bullet
10 4 things Ghanaians will remember Kwesi Nyantakyi forbullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
3 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
4 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
5 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
6 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
8 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya...bullet
9 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
10 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet

Football

Neymar and Barcelona president to be tried for corruption
Neymar and Barcelona president to be tried for corruption
Alessio Romagnoli snatched a late win for AC Milan in the San Siro
Football Romagnoli scores at both ends as AC Milan go fourth
Frank Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge to see his Derby side take on Chelsea in the League Cup
Football Chelsea beat Lampard's Derby in League Cup Halloween thriller
Santiago Solari begins his new job as Real Madrid's interim coach in positive fashion
Football Interim coach Solari's Real impress in North Africa Cup outing
X
Advertisement