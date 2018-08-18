Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Etheridge saves Kenedy's last-gasp penalty after Hayden sees red


Football Etheridge saves Kenedy's last-gasp penalty after Hayden sees red

Neil Etheridge was Cardiff's hero as the goalkeeper saved a last-gasp penalty from Kenedy to salvage a 0-0 draw against 10-man Newcastle on Saturday.

  • Published:
Cardiff Sean Morrison vies with Newcastle's Joselu play

Cardiff Sean Morrison vies with Newcastle's Joselu

(AFP)

Neil Etheridge was Cardiff's hero as the goalkeeper saved a last-gasp penalty from Kenedy to salvage a 0-0 draw against 10-man Newcastle on Saturday.

Rafael Benitez's side were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when half-time substitute Isaac Hayden was sent off for an ugly foul on Josh Murphy.

But it was Newcastle who had the best chance to claim a first Premier League win this season despite their numerical disadvantage.

However, on-loan Chelsea midfielder Kenedy wasted the opportunity as his weak penalty in the 96th minute was easily saved by Etheridge.

Kenedy's blunder capped a frustrating afternoon for Newcastle, whose travelling fans once again protested at the lack of investment from owner Mike Ashley with chants of "Get out of our club" throughout the goalless stalemate.

But having lost their opening match against Tottenham last weekend, Benitez could at least take heart from the way they refused to fold with 10 men.

Cardiff, beaten at Bournemouth in their first game, will rue a missed opportunity to claim three priceless points in what is likely to prove a season-long battle to avoid relegation.

Kenedy was fortunate to escape a red card when he kicked out at Cardiff's Victor Camarasa right in front of referee Craig Pawson, who somehow appeared to miss the incident.

It was a day to forget for Kenedy, who failed to compete a single pass in the first half -- the first Premier League player to do that in a 45-minute period for eight years.

Kenneth Zohore wasted a golden chance to put Cardiff in front soon after half-time when the unmarked striker met Joe Ralls' cross with a dismal header that drifted wide from close-range.

Pawson might have missed Kenedy's offence, but he got a clear view of Hayden making a studs-up challenge on Murphy and immediately sent him off.

Benitez responded by sending on Jacob Murphy -- the twin brother of Cardiff's Murphy -- making them only the second pair of twins to play against each other in the Premier League after Will and Michael Keane in 2016.

But the siblings were in competition for only a matter of minutes before Murphy was taken off.

In a dramatic finale, Newcastle were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage-time when Sean Morrison blocked Yoshinori Muto's cross with an outstretched arm.

But Kenedy's tame effort was straight at Etheridge and he saved to finish as the toast of Cardiff.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Football: Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure Football Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure
Football: Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho? Football Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
Trolls: The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

The league took a two-month break for the June-July World Cup, leaving teams with a punishing schedule to make up for lost time
Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'
Josef Martinez tied Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record when he hammered in his 27th goal
Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record
On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner