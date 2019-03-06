The experienced FIFA badge holder will be assisted by Temesgin Samuel Atango and Mark Ssonko in line one and two respectively.

The match will referee Tessema’s second official game in Ghana after handling the Black Stars 2017 AFCON qualifier against Mauritius on June 5, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors will aim to boost their chances of qualifying for the knock round of the competition with a win over the Sudanese giants.

Al Hilal sit atop of Group C with 7 points, one above the Ghanaian giants, while Nkana FC and ZESCO United occupy 3rd and 4th place respectively.

The much-anticipated clash is scheduled for 4:00 pm.