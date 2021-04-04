Etienne Green saves penalty on debut for Saint-Etienne's greens

"Yes, it has a link. I was born in England, my mother is French and my father is English. To remind my mother of France they decided to call me Etienne."

Green signed a professional contract with Saint-Etienne last year after coming up through the club's academy.

"His performance didn't surprise me," said Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel.

"I knew he was capable of a match like that. He was huge today. He was calm and intelligent. Let him enjoy it."

Green added: "It's going to be hard to sleep but it's wonderful."