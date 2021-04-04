RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Etienne Green saves penalty on debut for Saint-Etienne's greens

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

English-born goalkeeper Etienne Green saved a penalty on his Saint-Etienne debut as his side edged further clear of the Ligue 1 relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Nimes on Sunday.

Etienne Green saved a penalty and kept a clean sheet on his Saint-Etienne debut

AFP

Green, 20, kept out a late spot-kick from Renaud Ripart after being named in the side following injuries to Jessy Moulin and Stefan Bajic.

Goals from Wahbi Khazri and Denis Bouanga secured a second victory in three game for Les Verts (the Greens in English) to lift them seven points above Nimes, who sit in the relegation play-off spot in 18th.

"It's a proud moment to make my debut for Saint-Etienne, I've been at the club since I was nine," Green told Canal Plus.

He was born in Colchester in southeast England but moved with his family to France as a child, and said he was named Etienne to remind his mother of home.

"Yes, it has a link. I was born in England, my mother is French and my father is English. To remind my mother of France they decided to call me Etienne."

Green signed a professional contract with Saint-Etienne last year after coming up through the club's academy.

"His performance didn't surprise me," said Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel.

"I knew he was capable of a match like that. He was huge today. He was calm and intelligent. Let him enjoy it."

Green added: "It's going to be hard to sleep but it's wonderful."

