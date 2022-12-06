Eto’o apologises for kicking Algerian YouTuber; says he was provoked

Eto’o was exiting the stadium when he was approached by some fans to take selfies, to which he duly obliged.

The victim of the assault, Said Mamouni, also approached the Cameroonian legend while filming him on camera and said something to him.

The Algerian YouTuber has since confirmed that he asked Eto’o whether he bribed the referee who officiated the World Cup playoff game between Cameroon and Algeria in March.

The question irked Eto’o, who chased him around and kneed him in the face before also destroying his gadgets.

Having come under the spotlight for his actions, Eto’o has rendered an apology, but explained that he has constantly been harassed and provoked by Algerian fans.

"On last 5 December, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter. I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident,” a statement from the former striker said.

"I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence.

“During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria's defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport. All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected.

“I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.

"To Fennecs' fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us. Samuel Eto'o."