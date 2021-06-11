6 players of Ghanaian descent who’ll be playing at Euro 2020

The last few days have been dominated by talks of players who could switch nationality to Ghana despite being capped by Euro nations.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are both in this category, having both featured three times for England and the Netherlands, respectively.

However, there are other players whose chances of playing for the Black Stars are already gone. Some of these players will, in fact, be featuring for other countries at Euro 2020.

Pulse Sports highlights six players of Ghanaian descent who’ll be playing at Euro 2020:

Memphis Depay

Pulse Ghana

Memphis Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United and currently at Lyon.

He may not have played for Ghana but Depay holds strong ties to the West African country and often visits to fraternise with his family here.

The 27-year-old is currently the deputy captain of the Netherlands and will be starring for the Oranje at Euro 2020.

Cody Gakpo

Pulse Ghana

Cody Gakpo was actually eligible to play for three countries. He was born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian and Togolese parents.

However, the PSV winger has pledged his allegiance to the country of his birth after being handed a call-up to the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 squad.

Gakpo is still just 22 but is one of the most highly-rated forwards in the Dutch league.

Jeremy Doku

Pulse Ghana

Another talented player of Ghanaian descent who’ll be featuring at Euro 2020 is Jeremy Doku. The forward is known for his pace and amazing dribbling ability.

Doku was born in Belgium to Ghanaian parents and currently plays for Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.

The 19-year-old made his debut for Belgium last year and looks destined to play a key role for Roberto Martinez’s side at the Euros.

Robin Kwamina Quaison

Pulse Ghana

Robin Kwamina Quaison is a known face around the Sweden national team, having made his debut eight years ago.

However, he has been in and out of the national team and Euro 2020 will actually be his first major tournament.

Quaison was born in Sweden but has a Ghanaian father and Swedish mother.

Nikolai Alho

Pulse Ghana

The football career of Nikolai Alho has been an eventful one, as he has often combined his role on the pitch with music.

Alho has a Ghanaian father but holds both Finnish and British citizenship. He made his debut for Finland in 2014 but hasn’t played much for them since.

He’ll, however, be playing at Euro 2020 after being named in Finland's 26-man squad for the tournament.

Ethan Ampadu

Pulse Ghana

Ethan Kwame Ampadu could have played for Black Stars but he opted for Wales. The Chelsea youngster is one of the highly-rated players in Europe.

Ampadu was born in England and was also eligible to play for the Three Lions. He played for England’s U16s before switching to Wales.