RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Euro 2020 champion Locatelli undergoes Juve medical

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manuel Locatelli made the first of his 15 Italy appearances in September 2020

Manuel Locatelli made the first of his 15 Italy appearances in September 2020 Creator: Paul ELLIS
Manuel Locatelli made the first of his 15 Italy appearances in September 2020 Creator: Paul ELLIS

Italy's Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli arrived in Turin on Wednesday before his move Sassuolo to Juventus, the club reported.

Recommended articles

Midfielder Locatelli, 23, scored twice in five games as the Azzurri lifted the European Championship in July and underwent a medical at Juve, who posted images on club's social media platforms.

According to Italian media Locatelli will sign a two-year loan deal before being bought by the record 36-time Serie A champions for 35 million euros ($42.2 million).

Locatelli made his top-flight debut with AC Milan in 2016 before joining Sassuolo two years later.

He will join fellow Euro 2020 winners Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa as well as Federico Bernardeschi at the Allianz Stadium and will work under new coach Massimiliano Allegri.

'Loca' will also feature alongside Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal attacker, on Tuesday, blasted reports claiming he was trying to return to Real Madrid.

The contract is set to be finalised later on Wednesday and Locatelli could make his Juve debut at Udinese on Sunday in their first league game of the season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

Messi sets sights on Champions League 'dream' as Paris goes crazy for new hero

Graphic with the achievements, personal records and most important moments in the career of Argentine football player Lionel Messi. Creator: Enric BONET-TORRA

‘Lizzy’s Sports Complex wasn’t profitable; I spent $1.5m each year to cover debts’ – Marcel Desailly

‘Lizzy’s Sports Complex wasn’t profitable; I spent $1.5m each year to cover debts’ – Marcel Desailly