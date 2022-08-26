RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Europa League: Razak Abalora, Mudasiru Salifu to face Ronaldo and Man United

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Kotoko duo Razak Abalora and Mudasiru Salisu will face Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United in this season’s UEFA Europa League.

This comes after their club, FC Sheriff, was paired against the English giants, Real Sociedad and Omonia Nicosia in Group E.

Abalora completed a move to Sheriff in January after enjoying a great half-season with Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The 25-year-old went on to play an instrumental role as the club won the Moldovan league with a six-point gap.

The goalkeeper has also started the 2022/23 season in great form, having been between the sticks for Sheriff’s UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

Another former Kotoko player, Mudasiru Salifu, will also be playing against Manchester United and the other Group E teams.

Salifu also joined Sheriff last month following a successful trial after helping Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, highly-rated Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus will come up against Mohamed Salah after Ajax were paired against Liverpool in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages.

The Dutch champions have been paired in Group A, alongside the English giants, Napoli and Rangers.

It will be recalled that Kudus made his Champions League debut against Liverpool two seasons ago after joining Ajax from Nordsjaelland.

However, his debut in Europe’s elite inter-club competition didn’t go according to plan, as he suffered an injury against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The injury forced Kudus to leave the pitch in tears, with the 22-year-old subsequently being ruled out for almost three months.

The Ghana international will, however, have another chance to play against the Reds when Ajax meet them in this season’s Champions League group stages.

He will also be able to test his mettle against Napoli and Scottish side Rangers as Ajax aim to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

