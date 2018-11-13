Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Evans Adotey names Black Maidens starting XI for Uruguay clash

The Black Maidens will face Uruguay in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup tonight.

  • Published:
Evans Adotey names Black Maidens starting XI for Uruguay clash play

Evans Adotey names Black Maidens starting XI for Uruguay clash

Evans Adotey has named a strong Black Maidens staring XI for Uruguay clash on Tuesday night.

The kick-off time for the tie is 10pm Ghanaian time.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia

Ghana have been drawn in group A with New Zealand and Finland.

READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

Below is the starting XI

Grace BUOADU

Tweneboaa

Elizabeth Oppong

Jacqueline OWUSU

Mukarama ABDULAI

MUMUNI

NORSHIE

Azumah BUGRE

Mavis OWUSU

Tedinah SEKYERE

Animah GRACE

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Real Madrid confirm Santiago Solari as coach Real Madrid confirm Santiago Solari as coach
Football: Italy's Deputy PM slams 'disgraceful' Higuain Football Italy's Deputy PM slams 'disgraceful' Higuain
Football: Television exec Dinnage to replace Scudamore as Premier League chief Football Television exec Dinnage to replace Scudamore as Premier League chief
Football: Atlanta United's Martino named MLS Coach of the Year Football Atlanta United's Martino named MLS Coach of the Year
Football: New Celta Vigo coach Miguel Cardoso slips-up at his unveiling Football New Celta Vigo coach Miguel Cardoso slips-up at his unveiling
Football: Wembley farewell a sign of things to come for former greats: Rooney Football Wembley farewell a sign of things to come for former greats: Rooney

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach
Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring during a Spanish league game against Celta Vigo.
Football Benzema associates in police custody over extorsion bid
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane (C) signs autographs after Germany's stars held a press conference at a school in Leipzig on Tuesday in which school children were also allowed to ask questions ahead of the friendly against Russia on Thursday.
Football Germany go back to school in charm offensive
Black Maidens to face hosts Uruguay in World Cup
Black Maidens to face hosts Uruguay in World Cup
X
Advertisement