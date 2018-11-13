Evans Adotey names Black Maidens starting XI for Uruguay clash

The Black Maidens will face Uruguay in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup tonight.
The kick-off time for the tie is 10pm Ghanaian time.
Ghana have been drawn in group A with New Zealand and Finland.
Below is the starting XI
Grace BUOADU
Tweneboaa
Elizabeth Oppong
Jacqueline OWUSU
Mukarama ABDULAI
MUMUNI
NORSHIE
Azumah BUGRE
Mavis OWUSU
Tedinah SEKYERE
Animah GRACE