Evans Adotey names Black Maidens starting XI for Uruguay clash

Evans Adotey has named a strong Black Maidens staring XI for Uruguay clash on Tuesday night.

The kick-off time for the tie is 10pm Ghanaian time.

Ghana have been drawn in group A with New Zealand and Finland.

Below is the starting XI

Grace BUOADU

Tweneboaa

Elizabeth Oppong

Jacqueline OWUSU

Mukarama ABDULAI

MUMUNI

NORSHIE

Azumah BUGRE

Mavis OWUSU

Tedinah SEKYERE

Animah GRACE