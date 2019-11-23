The HJK Helsinki star won one man of the match award- in the opener against Cameroon- and scored two goals at the tournament.

Mensah was picked by the tournament's Technical Study Group (TSG) in a three-man midfield alongside Aboubakar Keita of Ivory Coast and Egypt's Ammar Hamdy.

Champions Egypt dominates the list with five players, including captain Ramadan Sobhy whose extra-time goal gave the young Pharaohs victory on Friday.

He has adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament in addition to picking up the Total Man of the Match award for the final match.

Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed emerged top scorer with four goals in five matches.

2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations Best XI: Mohammed Sobhy (Egypt)-Silas Gnaka (Ivory Coast), Ahmed Ramadan (Egypt), Kouadion Yves (Ivory Coast), Repo Mapele (South Africa)- Aboubakar Keita (Ivory Coast), Ammar Hamdy (Egypt), Evans Mensah (Ghana)-Youssouf Dao (Ivory Coast), Mostafa Mohammed (Egypt), Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt)