Even Mourinho, Klopp and Ferguson can’t save Black Stars – Sam Goerge

In a Facebook post, Sam George noted that even renowned tacticians like Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Alex Ferguson would struggle with this current crop of Black Stars players.

“Even if you appointed Ferguson or Wenger or Klopp or Mourinho, this team is going nowhere!” the MP wrote.

“The talent is either grossly deficient, aged or undeserving of wearing our national colours. Can you point out one true star player in our team maybe with the exception of Partey and Schlupp?

“We simply lack quality! This ain't no Black Stars, this is a Black Dot! I personally like CK Akonnor and really hoped he would excel but he is no magician and failed to show any clear direction as to what his philosophy was.

“Football is no longer just a game, it is a science. Unless we treat it as such, even countries like Tuvalu and Tonga would soon meet us and spell Ghana.”

Sam Goerge’s comments come in the wake of the sacking of Charles Kwabla Akonnor from the Black Stars hot seat.

The 47-year-old and his two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, were all fired after Ghana’s poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, who he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.