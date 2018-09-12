Ex-Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, Dr. Kofi Amoah to serve on Normalisation Committee

news

Dr. Kofi Amoah and Madam Lucy Quist would be named as members of a five-man Normalisation Committee to run Ghana football, according to reports.

The report says, Dr. Amoah who is the head of the 3-man Liaison team, which has been coordinating Ghana football for the past two months since the Anas expose will chair the committee.

Whereas Madam Lucy Quist is expected to be announced as a member.

Dr. Amoah and Madam Quist will bring to bear their vast knowledge in corporate governance and best practices.

Dr. Kofi Amoah a.k.a Citizen Kofi who was the brain behind Western Union in Ghana is a football enthusiast, having chaired the Local Organising Committee for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Ghana.

He was shortlisted by government for the GFA Chairmanship position in the early 2000’s, but he withdrew from the race prior to the election.

Dr. Kofi Amoah is currently the head of the 2-man Liaison Team, running Ghana football and it is believed his was influenced by government.

Lucy Quist was the Managing Director of Telecommunication giants Airtel, but resigned due to the merger with Tigo to become Airtel/Tigo.

It is understood the Normalisation Committee will be a five-member committee, so three more names are expected to emerge.

The Normalisation Committee will review the Status of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and make the necessary amendments to restructure Ghana football.

Members to be named on the Normalisation Committee are supposed to be men of high intergrity.

They will have six months to work.