Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ex-Arsenal striker Niklas Bendtner arrested for breaking taxi driver’s jaw

Niklas Bentner was put behind the bars after failing to control his temper following an encounter with a taxi driver.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner arrested for breaking Taxi driver’s jaw play

Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner arrested for breaking Taxi driver’s jaw

Former Arsenal and Juventus striker Niklas Bendtner was arrested in Denmark after he lost his cool and assaulted a taxi driver.

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet claims Bendtner was charged by police.

A spokesman for the taxi company, DanTaxi, told the publication: "It's the name (Bendtner) that the driver has reported.

"The episode has taken place with the taxi company's employees.

READ MORE: Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes on

"We are deeply shaken. This applies to everyone in the business. We have been informed internally, and of course this is something that has left us shaken

"Copenhagen police confirmed to the newspaper that they received a report of violence against a taxi driver at 2.41am on Sunday."

The 30-year-old has played for Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest and now Rosenberg since leaving Arsenal in 2014.

READ MORE: Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

He also spent time on loan at Sunderland, Birmingham and Juventus while contracted to the Gunners.

Mirror Football have contacted Bendtner's representatives for comment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

PSG midfielder Marco Veratti arrested PSG midfielder Marco Veratti arrested
Football: Bendtner handed 50 days in jail for taxi driver assault Football Bendtner handed 50 days in jail for taxi driver assault
Football: Football Leaks shines light on Infantino relationship with Swiss prosecutor Football Football Leaks shines light on Infantino relationship with Swiss prosecutor
Football: Heartbreaker ends 'catalyst' Rooney's debut MLS season Football Heartbreaker ends 'catalyst' Rooney's debut MLS season
Football: Vardy urges Leicester to 'do Vichai proud' after helicopter tragedy Football Vardy urges Leicester to 'do Vichai proud' after helicopter tragedy
Football: Italian midfielder Verratti on drink driving charge -- PSG Football Italian midfielder Verratti on drink driving charge -- PSG

Recommended Videos

I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier



Top Articles

1 Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes onbullet
2 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhahabullet
3 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
4 Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan lured wife tobullet
5 Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Policebullet
6 Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes awaybullet
7 Gyan speaks for the first time since divorce reports; says...bullet
8 Asamoah Gyan ‘shades’ his wife in an encrypted post ahead...bullet
9 Gyan’s wife plays video game with her kids amidst...bullet
10 Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
3 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
4 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
5 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
6 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
7 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
8 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
9 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
10 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Mauricio Pochettino sees a bright future with Tottenham
Football I'll stay to bring back Spurs' glory days, says Pochettino
"We can't afford to get it wrong:" Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri not taking any chances against Cagliari
Football Ronaldo starts against Cagliari as Allegri wary of Man Utd distraction
Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is sick of being abused for his Irish roots
Football Lennon blasts Scottish anti-Irish racism after coin attack
Arsenal boss Unai Emery is determined to improve results against the club's main Premier League rivals
Football Emery urges Arsenal to 'write a new history' as Liverpool loom
X
Advertisement