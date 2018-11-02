news

Former Arsenal and Juventus striker Niklas Bendtner was arrested in Denmark after he lost his cool and assaulted a taxi driver.

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet claims Bendtner was charged by police.

A spokesman for the taxi company, DanTaxi, told the publication: "It's the name (Bendtner) that the driver has reported.

"The episode has taken place with the taxi company's employees.

"We are deeply shaken. This applies to everyone in the business. We have been informed internally, and of course this is something that has left us shaken

"Copenhagen police confirmed to the newspaper that they received a report of violence against a taxi driver at 2.41am on Sunday."

The 30-year-old has played for Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest and now Rosenberg since leaving Arsenal in 2014.

He also spent time on loan at Sunderland, Birmingham and Juventus while contracted to the Gunners.

Mirror Football have contacted Bendtner's representatives for comment.