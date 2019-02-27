He has been released alongside his business partner Joan Besoli following a three-day trial arguing that they did not provide a risk should they be freed.

READ MORE: John Paintsil killed my career, he framed me up for stealing-Dong Bortey

The National Court considers that "it has reexamined the situation of the accused and taking into account that they have exceeded 21 months of preventive detention and that their legal maximum is near, freedom is agreed without bail and with precautionary measures . "

The former Blaugrana president must stay at a fixed abode while he has had his passport removed so that he does not leave Spain.

He had requested 10 times provisional release and had even offered 35 million euros in bail. He had been denied.

Rosell and Joan Besolí will go to the Soto del Real prison to collect their belongings when the trial session ends on Wednesday . They must leave their passports and provide an address and a telephone number where they can be reached until the trial is over, the rest of whose sessions are required to attend until the end.