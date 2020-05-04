Anue Kofie battled with stroke for some time before he finally died on Saturday.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Ghana Football Association in debt of over GHc11 million

Confirming the news, Edward Anue Quarcoo, nephew of the deceased told footballmadeinghana.com that the late Kofie battled illness for some time and finally gave up.

“Yes my uncle passed on on Saturday morning after battling illness for some time. He did not die of COVID-19 as earlier rumoured,” he disclosed.

The ‘Black Cat’ as he was affectionately called played for Great Olympics and also had the privilege to feature for the National Academicals (which was the name of the youth team of Ghana in the 1960s and 1970s) and the Black Stars.

He would join Asante kotoko before his move to New York Cosmos in the United States.

Kofie played for the Black Stars from 1966 to 1969.

Anue Kofie has been living in the United States of America for the past 30 years, but he visits Ghana annually to keep ties with family members and friends back home.

Until his sickness, he was the Athlete Counsellor and Recruiter for Essex County College and also the head-coach of Newport Technical High School, all in the US.

The late Anue Kofie left behind four children; three daughters Mavis Kofie, Diana Kofie, Tricia Kofie and a son Dan Kofie who played for Great Olympics under Jones Attoquayefio.