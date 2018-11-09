Ex-Black Stars coach dies in a bizarre manner 

news

Veteran coach Emmanuel Kwesi Afranie was killed in a road accident after an ambulance transporting him from Accra to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment drove into a ditch.

According to reports, he died after an ambulance transferring him to the Komfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi for medical treatment got involved in a fatal accident on the Bonsu road.

The body has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital.

Mr Afranie was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital last month after suffering mild stroke.