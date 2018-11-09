Ex-Black Stars coach dies in a bizarre manner 

Coach E.K Afranie passed away after an ambulance transferring him from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was involved in an accident.
The body has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital.
Mr Afranie was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital last month after suffering mild stroke.