Ex-Black Stars coach dies in a bizarre manner 

Coach E.K Afranie passed away after an ambulance transferring him from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was involved in an accident.

Veteran coach Emmanuel Kwesi Afranie was killed in a road accident after an ambulance transporting him from Accra to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment drove into a ditch.

According to reports, he died after an ambulance transferring him to the Komfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi for medical treatment got involved in a fatal accident on the Bonsu road.

The body has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital.

Mr Afranie was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital last month after suffering mild stroke.

