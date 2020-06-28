Razak Brimah who is the number 1 goalie for Linares Deportivo conceded just 13 goals in 24 games which is an average of 0.5417 goals per game.

READ MORE: Ronaldo & internet fraudster Hushpuppi wear same dress

His brilliant output in between the sticks has won him the Zamora Trophy.

Linares Deportivo were declared champions after the Tercera Division was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They held an 18-point lead with nine matches to spare.

Linares Deportivo have now qualified for the promotional play-offs to the Segunda B.