The former Black Stars player and his wife have been married for 17 years and are blessed with three kids, a situation which is uncommon among many Ghanaian players lately.

Boateng says he has been able to sustain his marriage with Aisha Boateng, the love of his life because he treats her like a wife and not a slave.

The player who featured in Ghana’s first FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006 explained that they argue and disagree on issues, but effective communication and respect have been some of the pillars behind their successful marriage

Ghanaian sports-loving fans have witnessed a series of marriage break-ups among footballers in recent times with the latest being Asamoah Gyan’s divorce saga with his wife Gify.

Derek Boateng has shared why he has been able to keep his marriage for nearly two decades.

“If I tell you we don’t fight or argue, then I am lying. We do but the next day we are talking again,” he told Pulse Ghana Sports in an exclusive interview.

“For me what I know is like marriage is for two people. You guys have to communicate. That is what I did. I communicate a lot with my wife. There is a lot of times that I go wrong. I need to apologise to her, because she is my wife, she is not my slave.

“So sometimes when I am wrong, I have to admit that I am wrong. I apologise to her and I treat her with respect.

“Every marriage is work in progress. But I always thank God and I am grateful that things are going on well the way I want.”

Derek Boateng who started his football career as a playmaker, yet ended up playing at the highest level as a defensive midfielder was part of the Black Stars team that represented Ghana in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, which was the West Africans maiden appearance at the Mundial.

He was also part of the Ghana team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Boateng has participated in three Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)- 2002, 2006 and 2013

The former Ghana U-20 schemer started his football career at Liberty Professionals in the late 1990s and ended his career at OFI Crete in Greece, but in between, he played for Getafe in the Spanish La Liga and for Greek giants Panathinaikos, amongst other.