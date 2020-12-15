He was named as a member of the new coaching staff after head coach Lucien Favre was sacked following Dortmund's 5-1 defeat in the hands of newly-promoted Stuttgart on Saturday.

Confirming the news, the official Twitter handle of the German club said: “Assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season. Terzic’s coaching team will be joined by Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo”.

Edin Terzic, Otto Addo and Sebastian Geppert will take over until the end of the season amid a tight schedule which sees Dortmund face away trips to Werder Bremen on Tuesday, to Union Berlin on Friday, and then to 2. Bundesliga club Braunschweig in the German Cup on Dec. 22.

Terzic, a youth coach who has also worked as an assistant at West Ham and Besiktas, took charge of the Sunday afternoon training session.

"It is very difficult to take this step," sporting director Michael Zorc said. "But we believe because of the negative developments lately that there is a need to act."

After just one point from their last three games against Cologne, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, Dortmund have dropped to fifth in the Bundesliga and face a fight to return to the Champions League next season.

Under Favre, Dortmund routinely fell short when challenging Bayern in the Bundesliga. The team squandered a nine-point lead in 2018-19, then finished runner-up again last season — 13 points behind Bayern after another poor finish.

Dortmund could only win the less-important German Super Cup — traditionally a ceremonial curtain raiser for the season — under Favre in 2019.

Nonetheless, Dortmund have run out of patience after 11 games of the new campaign, deciding to sack Favre and appoint assistant Edin Terzic as interim boss until the end of the current season.

Terzic has been appointed alongside Otto Addo to bring the club back to winning ways.

The move is further testament of how highly respected Otto Addo is at the club.

Addo, who is a former player of the Yellow and Blacks, was announced as the side's 'talent coach' last year.

The role which was created for Addo is to serve as a link between the youth and senior teams.

He is responsible for helping to promote Borussia Dortmund’s most talented youngsters to the senior squad and is in charge of their supervision and additional training.

In December 2013, Addo was appointed as the head scout of the Ghana national football team and prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, succeeding Ibrahim Tanko following the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

In April 2019, it was announced that Addo would work for former club Borussia Dortmund as a 'talent coach', having previously held a similar role at Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2017.

The former Black Star player was at the club between 1999 and 2005, making 98 Bundesliga appearances (16 goals) and winning the 2002 Bundesliga title during his time with Dortmund.

Born in Germany, Addo represented Ghana at the World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the event as the Black Stars reached the round of 16.