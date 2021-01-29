Ex W.O Archibald Amartey Armah died at the 37 Military hospital on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a short illness.

Ex W.O Amartey worked with the National Sports Authority for over 20 years as a Nurse/Physiotherapist after his secondment from the 37 Military Hospital. ‘Saicochii’ as affectionately called, was placed in charge of sports contingents ranging from athletes, boxers, tennis players and footballers where he rendered service as a Nurse/Physiotherapist.

He is noted for his Invaluable contribution to the various national teams of Ghana which spanned a period of over two decades.

His last International assignment was with the Black Stars in 2002 when they participated in the Africa Cup of Nations in Mali where Ghana exited at the quarter final after losing 1-0 to the Super Eagles of Naaigeria.

The Burial service will take place at the forecourt of the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 9am.

He died aged 81. May his soul rest in peace.