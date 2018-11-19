Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Ex-England footballer Gascoigne charged with sexual assault

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train, British Transport Police said on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former England international Paul Gascoigne (pictured centre in 2016) has struggled with alcoholism since he retired play

Former England international Paul Gascoigne (pictured centre in 2016) has struggled with alcoholism since he retired

(AFP/File)

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train, British Transport Police said on Monday.

The ex-Tottenham and Lazio player was charged with "one count of sexual assault by touching", said a spokeswoman for the force.

The 51-year-old, who has struggled with alcoholism since he retired from top-flight football, was arrested at Durham station in northeast England on August 20.

He is due to appear in a magistrates' court on December 11.

Gascoigne -- known as "Gazza" -- made his name with Newcastle before going on to play for Tottenham, Italian giants Lazio and several other teams including Glasgow Rangers.

The midfielder, widely regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation, was also a key member of the England side that reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy. He won 57 caps in total.

Gascoigne was one of the first big-name footballers to arrive in China when he made the shock decision to be a player-coach of second division Gansu Tianma in 2003 but he lasted just a handful of games.

In 2016, he was fined and ordered to pay compensation by a court after making a racist comment to a black security guard at his "An Evening with Gazza" show.

In an interview published on Tottenham's website last year he said: "Sometimes when I look back and people say to me ‘do you regret anything in your career?’

"Perhaps I left Spurs too early. I loved it there. The players, the staff, everyone was class and the team spirit was phenomenal, absolute class. We had a great team.

"People talk about me being a bit of a joker, messing about, but we had about 15 in that squad."

Last month Gascoigne's nomination for a place in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame was withdrawn, with officials expressing concerns over his state of his health.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures
Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo) Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo)
Football: Australia football picks new chairman after FIFA battle Football Australia football picks new chairman after FIFA battle
Football: Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move - reports Football Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move - reports
Football: Short goodbye: Cahill's Socceroos swansong limited to five minutes Football Short goodbye: Cahill's Socceroos swansong limited to five minutes
Football: Mancini mulls Italy strike options with experimental side for USA friendly Football Mancini mulls Italy strike options with experimental side for USA friendly

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo)bullet
2 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhahabullet
3 Watch video highlights of Ghana's 2-0 win over Ethiopiabullet
4 Pogba storms Shatta Wale’s Reign concert in Londonbullet
5 These countries have qualified for 2019 African Cup of Nationsbullet
6 Jordan Ayew scores brace as Ghana win Afcon 2019 qualifier in...bullet
7 Andre Ayew praises team-mates after victory over Ethiopiabullet
8 Check out photos of Black Stars' arrival in Ethiopia...bullet
9 Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reportsbullet
10 Football Mahrez brace helps Algeria qualify for Cup of...bullet

Football

England manager Gareth Southgate has set his sights on more success in 2019
Football Southgate urges England to make 2019 even better
Algeria secure qualification with thumping win over Togo
Bayana Bayana strike late to stun Nigeria
Switzerland launched a thrilling fightback to stun Belgium
Football Seferovic hat-trick helps Swiss stun Belgium to reach semis
X
Advertisement