Lt. Col. Dr. Brew-Graves was Chairman of the GFA during the period of 1973-75. His passing occurred at the 37-military hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after a short illness.

As a retired military officer, late Brew-Graves will be buried at Military cemetery in Accra.

Final funeral rites will be held at the VAG club house on Sunday, December 21, 2020.

The late Lt. Col. Dr. Samuel Henry Brew-Graves is credited for introducing the Gala competition.

He was 86. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Credit: Ghanafa.org