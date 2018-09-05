Pulse.com.gh logo
Ex-Ghana goalie Sammy Adjei targets GFA presidency


Sammy Adjei says he is very "capable" of leading the GFA as its president.

Ex-Ghana international Sammy Adjei has indicated his readiness to lead the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as its president if given the chance.

According to him, he has all that it takes to be successful when voted into office as GFA boss.

Sammy Adjei has been without a club in the last few years after partying ways with former club Hearts of Oak.

However, the 37-year-old believes he could have a future in football administration and has already set sights on replacing Kwesi Nyantakyi as GFA president.

Nyantakyi resigned from his post in June after being implicated in a documentary spearheaded by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The top job at the Association has since been vacant, with a Normalization Committee setup by FIFA to supervise football administration in the country until fresh elections are held by the Executive Committee next year.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, Sammy Adjei said: “I could easily become the next GFA President.

“If God wills me to be GFA President I will be. But I know I am very capable.”

Sammy Adjei enjoyed a fruitful career on the local scene, winning numerous trophies with giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was also part of the Black Stars squad that qualified Ghana to its first ever World Cup in 2006.

