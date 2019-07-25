He was unveiled by the 2019-20 Namibia Premier League champions on Wednesday after completing his move from another Namibian side Tura Magic.

Gago joined Tura Magic last year and guided them to a 3rd place finish in the 2018-19.

His performance has impressed champions Africa Stars who have secured his signature as head coach in their bid to excel in the CAF Champions League.

Africa Stars were initially linked to the embattled coach of Asante Kotoko Ck Akonnor, but the two parties couldn’t reach an agreement, so they have settled on his compatriot Mohammed Gago.

The former New Edubiase United, Real Tamale United and Okwawu United boss has been tasked to win the 2019/2020 Namibian Premier League and also at least make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

African Stars FC have been pitted against Ugandan giants KCCA FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League which kicks off in August.