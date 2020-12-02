Owusu-Abayie has reportedly joined Dutch amateur division club SV Robinhood Amsterdam on a two-year deal as they seek to qualify for the professional league.

The report further indicates that the former Arsenal midfielder was persuaded to join SV Robinhood Amsterdam by ex-South Africa international Steven Piernaar who coached the club last season.

Quincy Owusu-Abayie last played for Dutch side NEC in 2017 and decided to hang up his boot afterwards to pursue a career in rap music under the name "Blow" and released two albums and three solo tracks.

Quincy was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Ghanaian parents. Quincy had been a member of the youth system at hometown club Ajax for nine years when he was released at the age of 16 for alleged attitude problems.

However, he committed the future of his international football to Ghana and represented the West African nation in 2008 Africa Cup of Nations which Ghana placed third on hom soil.

The 34-year-old dribbler played for Arsenal, Arsenal, Spartak Moscow, Celta Vigo (loan), Birmingham City (loan), Cardiff City (loan), Portsmouth (loan), Al-Sadd, Málaga (loan), Panathinaikos, Boavista