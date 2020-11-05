Asamoah Gyan has been an influential figure on the field for both club and country since making his debut in the Ghana Premier League in 2003, which was 17 years ago.

There are reports that Gyan who turns 35 this month will hand up his boot very soon, but the former Sunderland striker has laughed it off.

“Somebody might say 'he is about to retire or something', but I am not listening to that and I am just focussing on my playing career and then I will see what happens”, the former Liberty Professionals striker told BBC Sports Africa.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan has returned to the Ghana Premier League, after signing a deal which Legon Cities, which is understood to keep him in the Accra based side for four years.

The deal will see him earn $250,000 per annum, so in four years he is expected to receive $1 million.

Asamoah Gyan is expected to attract fans to the stadium and boost the gate proceeds of the Legon based side, aside from scoring goals to propel the side to a decent finish on the league log.

‘Baby Jet’ as he is affectionately called was on the verge of joining his idol club Asante Kotoko, but they failed to meet his $500,000 asking price and as a result of that ditched them for big money spenders Lego Cities.

The 34-year-old last featured in the Ghana Premier League in 2003 with Liberty Professionals and he bagged 10 goals in the campaign, but he left for Udinese before the end of the season

Asamoah Gyan last played competitive football for Indian topflight side NorthEast United in January, 2020.

Gyan has had a great career at club level, having featured for Liberty Professionals, Udinese, Modena, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly, Kayserispor and NorthEast United.

At international level he is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also Africa’s greatest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

He has represented Ghana in three FIFA World Cups: 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Gyan was a member of the Black Stars team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Ghana exited the competition in the round of 16. However, he was used as a substitute throughout the competition.

He is yet to be handed a national team call-up since the 2019 continent’s showpiece.