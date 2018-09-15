Ex-Hearts of Oak defender joins Petro Atletico Luanda

news

Inusah Musah has joined Angolan top-flight side Petro Atletico Luanda from Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

Musah, 25, signed a three-year deal with the Yellow and Blue lads as a free agent on Friday afternoon after undergoing a successful medical.

The tough-tackling center-back was locked in a contractual disagreement with the Phobians, refusing to turn up for training unless the club meets his demand following the expiration of his two-year contract.

The former Tudu Mighty Jets defender attracted interest from top African clubs and was linked with a move to Asante Kotoko, but he has opted to seek greener pastures by joining Angolan side Petro Atletico Luanda.

He last featured for Hearts of Oak in their 1-0 win over arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League some months ago.