Ex-Hearts skipper describes clubs as guest house for players

Former Hearts of Oak skipper Amankwah Mireku has stated that the Accra giants is like a guest house because players come and leave with ease.

The management of Hearts of Oak has been criticized for the frequency at which players leave the club.

The latest player to let go by the Phobians is Patrick Razak, while Samudeen’s contract is nearing expiration, having also made his intention not to stay in the club.

Amankwah Mireku was part of the Hearts of Oak team that won the CAF Champions League in 2000 and CAF Confederation Cup in 2005 has poured out his frustration over the current state of the Phobians.

"My main worry about the Hearts woes is the fans, sometimes they will call you and be crying on phone" Amankwaa Mireku,” he told Ghana Crusader Radio.

"Things have changed a lot, nowadays any player can just walk into Hearts of Oak like a guest house and leave at any time. These things would never happen during the time of Polo and even our time."

"Players are like women, they need sweet words to fall in love with their teams, but if don't do that the players would leave for free"