Ex-Juventus star says Okocha and Ronaldinho are the most skilled players in football history

Appiah never played with both players, but played against them at the international level. The former Ghana captain came up against Okocha in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers while he was in the Ghana squad that played Brazil at the 2006 World Cup.

Appiah hails Okocha and Ronaldinho

And having faced both players, Appiah says they are the most talented players he has ever watched.

When asked who is the most skilled player he ever watched aside from Ronaldinho, Appiah said: Jay-Jay Okocha.

Okocha was one of the most talented players in football history. He was known for his trickery, dribbling and set-piece quality on the ball. The former Super Eagles star played for clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, PSG and Bolton Wanderers during his career.

Okocha- A fan favourite

He was a fan favourite at every of his club. At Eintracht Frankfurt, he is fondly remembered for his goal against Oliver Khan. The ex-Nigerian international left many players dizzy with his incredible skill before firing a left-footed shot past Kahn.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called the goal the best in Bundesliga history. Okocha also blessed PSG fans with unique talents. At PSG, he played with Ronaldinho before leaving for Bolton Wanderers.

Like Okocha, Ronaldinho was also a magician on the ball, leaving opposition players embarrassed with his incredible skills. The Brazilian won the World Cup, Champions League, FIFA player of the year, Ballon d'Or and La Liga during an illustrious career.

twitter/@iamokon