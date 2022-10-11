RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Why former Manchester United defender Ashley Young is trending

Izuchukwu Akawor

The former England international was on target on Monday Night for his struggling club Aston Villa.

Former England international midfielder Ashley Young.
Former England international midfielder Ashley Young.

Former England international Ashley Young rolled back the years in the Premier League for Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday night.

Read Also

Young scored a screamer as Villa shared the spoils with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest following a boring 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Steven Gerrard and Ashley Young work together at Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard and Ashley Young work together at Aston Villa Imago

It was the first goal in the English first division for the club from the 37-year-old in over a decade.

Young, who rejoined the Villains on a free transfer from Serie A side, Inter Milan, also became the second-oldest scorer in the league for the club.

Ashley Young scored a stunning goal against Nottingham Forest on Monday.
Ashley Young scored a stunning goal against Nottingham Forest on Monday. Pulse Nigeria

At the age of 37 years 93 days, he joins former goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, who scored for the club at the age of 37 years 336 days, two decades ago.

Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest.
Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest. Pulse Nigeria
Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest.
Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest. Pulse Nigeria
Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest.
Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest. Pulse Nigeria
Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest.
Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest. Pulse Nigeria
Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest.
Some reactions to Ashley Young's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest. Pulse Nigeria

Despite rolling back the years with his first goal in the Premier League since the 20181/19 season and for Villa in over a decade, Young and Villa were forced to share the spoils.

Nigerian international Emmanuel Dennis finally got off the mark for the Reds when he put them ahead with a glancing header from close range in the 15th minute.

The lead only lasted seven minutes before Young's excellent strike from distance drew Villa level, with both teams sharing the points.

Emmanuel Dennis (Twitter/NFFC)
Emmanuel Dennis (Twitter/NFFC) Pulse Nigeria

It was a night when both teams needed a positive result to improve their positions on the table, in the end, however, both teams remain in relegation waters with a point apiece.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Trending

Erling Haaland keeps scoring game after game
UCL

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

Haminu Dramani reveals what Essien told him after World Cup goal against USA

Haminu Dramani reveals what Essien told him after World Cup goal against USA

Asamoah Gyan: Andre Ayew is not my friend (Video)

Video: Andre Ayew is not my friend - Asamoah Gyan

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro